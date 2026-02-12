HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha coaching class employee assaulted for forcing students speak in Hindi

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
01:05
image
A case has been registered against six MNS supporters in Maharashtra's Nashik city for allegedly assaulting and threatening a staff member of a coaching class chain for 'forcing' students to speak in Hindi. 

No arrest has been made in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday at a branch of Physics Wallah on Nashik's Sharanpur Road. 

A group of men entered the coaching class and allegedly slapped Abhinav Kumar, accusing him of troubling Marathi-speaking students and forcing them to speak in Hindi. 

The accused said they were Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists. All Hindi-speaking teachers should be asked to resign, they allegedly demanded. 

Upon a complaint filed by coaching class manager Yash Kumar Trivedi, a First Information Report was registered against six persons at Sarkarwada police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including 115 (2) (assault), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation). 

A notice was also issued to the accused and further probe was on, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia
T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia

India crushed Namibia by 93 runs in the T20 World Cup, powered by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, but concerns remain ahead of the Pakistan clash.

LIVE! HC to hear plea seeking FIR against Rahul on Mar 11
LIVE! HC to hear plea seeking FIR against Rahul on Mar 11

Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?
Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?

Abhishek Sharma remains a doubtful starter for India's massive T20 World Cup group game against Pakistan, after recovering from a stomach infection and missing training and the match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday.

BNP takes early lead in Bangladesh polls; Jamaat falls behind
BNP takes early lead in Bangladesh polls; Jamaat falls behind

The voting for the 13th parliamentary elections was held along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push
India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push

The Indian Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, a significant step towards bolstering the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The decision comes ahead of French President Emmanuel...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO