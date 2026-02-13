HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ireland look for inspiration from skipper Stirling to keep T20WC hopes alive

Fri, 13 February 2026
16:06
Their Super Eight hopes all but over after two consecutive defeats, Ireland would look for inspiration from their skipper Paul Stirling to beat Oman in a T20 World Cup contest between two bottom placed teams in Group B here on Saturday. Both the teams have suffered two losses respectively and will be desperate to register their first victory in the tournament. 

While Ireland lost to co-hosts Sri Lanka and Australia by 20 and 67 runs respectively, Oman were trounced by Zimbabwe by eight wickets and Sri Lanka by 105 runs. On the basis of big tournament experience, Ireland will start as favourites against Oman, a team which mostly consists of India and Pakistan-origin players. -- PTI

