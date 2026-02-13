'Inclusive Bangladesh to have full support of Indians'

11:11





In a post shared on X, Kharge highlighted the historical, cultural, and linguistic ties between India and Bangladesh and reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.





"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Mr. Tarique Rahman and the BNP for winning the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh share deep-rooted bonds of history, language, culture, and multitude of other commonalities. A democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would always be supported by all Indians for the stability and peace of our region," Kharge's X post read.





Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman. He said the win reflects the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership.





"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership," PM Modi said in a post on X. -- ANI

