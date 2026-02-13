HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Henry braces for 'fierce contest' as NZ renew rivalry with South Africa

Fri, 13 February 2026
16:08
Calling contests against South Africa "fierce", New Zealand pacer Matt Henry on Friday said the long-standing rivalry between the two sides adds an extra dimension to their crucial T20 World Cup clash, which could potentially decide the group winner. 

Both New Zealand and South Africa approach the Saturday's game unbeaten in Group D. Matches between the Black Caps and the Proteas have often been tight, high-stakes affairs, and Henry acknowledged that history and sporting culture have played their part in shaping the rivalry. "You always want to play the best sides. Growing up, whether it was rugby or cricket, New Zealand versus South Africa were always the games you wanted to be part of. There's that natural competitive edge between the two countries and nothing changes in a World Cup," Henry said at the pre-match press conference. 

"It's a fierce competition and something we absolutely love being involved in." --  PTI

