HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gurugram principal booked for assaulting Class 8 student, abusing his mother

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
00:56
image
A principal of a private school was booked for allegedly assaulting a Class eight student, abusing his mother in Gurugram, the police said on Thursday.

However, the principal and teacher accused the student of sending messages via Instagram, the police said.

An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station, police said on Thursday.

The child's mother, a resident of Riyan enclave, Bhondsi, in her complaint, alleged that on the morning of January 28, she received a call from the school informing her that her child had been injured.

She alleged that when she reached the school, the school principal verbally abused her, the complainant said.

She further said that her son was assaulted even in her presence. The mother and son were also threatened with imprisonment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia
T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia

India crushed Namibia by 93 runs in the T20 World Cup, powered by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, but concerns remain ahead of the Pakistan clash.

LIVE! HC to hear plea seeking FIR against Rahul on Mar 11
LIVE! HC to hear plea seeking FIR against Rahul on Mar 11

Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?
Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?

Abhishek Sharma remains a doubtful starter for India's massive T20 World Cup group game against Pakistan, after recovering from a stomach infection and missing training and the match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday.

BNP takes early lead in Bangladesh polls; Jamaat falls behind
BNP takes early lead in Bangladesh polls; Jamaat falls behind

The voting for the 13th parliamentary elections was held along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push
India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push

The Indian Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, a significant step towards bolstering the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The decision comes ahead of French President Emmanuel...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO