Gurugram principal booked for assaulting Class 8 student, abusing his mother

However, the principal and teacher accused the student of sending messages via Instagram, the police said.





An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station, police said on Thursday.





The child's mother, a resident of Riyan enclave, Bhondsi, in her complaint, alleged that on the morning of January 28, she received a call from the school informing her that her child had been injured.





She alleged that when she reached the school, the school principal verbally abused her, the complainant said.





She further said that her son was assaulted even in her presence. The mother and son were also threatened with imprisonment. -- PTI

