Farhan Akhtar to play Pt Ravi Shankar in Beatles biopic

The four-part biographical series on the iconic British band has officially begun production in the UK and is slated for a global theatrical release in April 2028 under Sony Pictures, Variety has confirmed.





Akhtar joins an expanding international ensemble that includes Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe. The films will chronicle the lives of the Fab Four, with each instalment focusing on a different member of The Beatles.





Akhtar, known for his performances in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'The Sky Is Pink,' as well as appearances in Marvel's Ms. Marvel and most recently 120 Bahadur, takes on the role of Pandit Ravi Shankar, the globally celebrated sitar virtuoso who shared a deep musical association with George Harrison. -- ANI

Farhan Akhtar is set to portray Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary Indian musician Pandit Ravi Shankar in director Sam Mendes' ambitious project, 'The Beatles- A Four-Film Cinematic Event.'