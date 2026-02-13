HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DKS didn't come to Delhi to breathe air: BJP on tussle

Fri, 13 February 2026
15:39
image
BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, on Friday criticised the ongoing leadership tussle in the state Congress, questioned the purpose of a 1,000-day government conference, and highlighted confusion over the Chief Ministerial post. 

He noted that no one knows who the CM is, citing CM Siddaramaiah's reported confrontations with party colleagues and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's active political engagements in Delhi. "For what purpose is the government holding a 1000-day conference? No one knows who the CM is in the state. CM Siddaramaiah is raging at everyone. DK Shivakumar did not come to Delhi to breathe air (referring to his recent visit to Delhi). He said he came to do politics. Here, Mahadevappa says that Siddaramaiah will be the CM... It has been 1000 days of darkness," Ashoka told the media. The BJP leader further commented on internal divisions, saying DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh have "taken to the streets with political guns."

"Let's wait and see who will shoot whom politically," he added. The criticism comes amid ongoing speculation over a power-sharing tussle in Karnataka Congress, which began last November as the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Alongside CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also considered a contender for the top post. 

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the chief ministerial post was not discussed during his meeting with Congress leaders at the AICC in the national capital. He added that senior leaders will decide when it will be suitable for the state. -- PTI

