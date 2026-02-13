Cong slams Fadnavis over Bishnoi's threats to film stars

15:07

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi





Speaking to a news channel, Londhe said, "We have a so-called powerful chief minister, who is also serving as the home minister. And it is his responsibility. Law and order situation is deteriorating not only in Mumbai but also in his hometown Nagpur."





Earlier this week, Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh received a threat through WhatsApp from unidentified persons, while an unidentified shooter fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the shooting.





"Failure of law and order could be seen even during election time. There have been threats to filmstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Shots were fired at Salman Khan's house, and these things are happening frequently, but the government does not have an answer to these issues," the Congress leader said.





He said that when the Congress was in power, it had taken strict action against extortion rackets and put an end to the underworld gangs in Mumbai. He criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, for "failing" to rein in criminal elements in the state. Londhe further said that while security agencies, police, and ministers are discussing Bishnoi's role in these threats, it is unclear how the gangster has remained out of the law's grasp despite being behind bars.





"He (Bishnoi) is in prison, and you are in power and controlling the prison, but still, he is able to do all these things. So whose failure is this? It is completely the failure of Devendra Fadnavis and the Maharashtra government," he said. The Congress leader alleged that Bishnoi can operate from prison because he has the support of someone from the administration and political establishment.





"It is very clear that this government is short of ideas and not in a position to take strict actions. They are only after Hindu-Muslim debates instead of addressing unemployment, inflation and women's safety," he said. PTI

The Opposition Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, claiming that law and order has deteriorated in the state, including Mumbai, with threats to Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that the state government is short of ideas and not in a position to take strict action, engaging only in Hindu-Muslim debates instead of addressing the mainstream issues of unemployment, inflation and women's safety.