HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Clash in Nagaland village leaves 26 hurt; houses, vehicles torched

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
23:02
File image
File image
At least 26 people were injured in a clash triggered by a protracted land dispute in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Friday, the police said. 

The incident happened at Moava village in the Medziphema sub-division in the morning, they said. 

"The situation is presently under control. Security forces have been deployed, and normal traffic movement has been restored. The public is advised to maintain peace and not to take the law into their own hands," a police spokesperson said. 

According to the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), the apex tribal body of traditional landholders and inhabitants, tensions had been simmering for the past few years over allegations that land buyers were being prevented from undertaking construction and agricultural activities in Moava and adjoining areas, while illegal structures were being raised on some of these plots. 

The CPO stated that it had served a formal notice to the village headman on December 2, setting a December 25 deadline for removal of alleged illegal constructions on private land, warning that encroachments would not be tolerated. 

However, it claimed that the notice was ignored and construction activities continued. 

CPO president Zhato Kimho said leaders of the organisation visited Moava village to discuss the issue with the village headman and chairman.

However, they were allegedly prevented by a mob of around 70-80 people. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get Bishnoi gang threat
LIVE! Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get Bishnoi gang threat

Victorious BNP presses for Hasina's extradition
Victorious BNP presses for Hasina's extradition

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has reiterated its demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for equal and respectful relations with all...

Six killed in wild elephants' attack in Jharkhand
Six killed in wild elephants' attack in Jharkhand

Six people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Hazaribag district, Jharkhand. The elephants had been roaming the area for days, and villagers were warned, but attempts to flee proved...

T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo
T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology issued a special bulletin on Friday morning, warning the public about possibility of rain in Colombo on Sunday.

Class 12 student on joyride mows down 6-year-old, injures 4
Class 12 student on joyride mows down 6-year-old, injures 4

The speeding Swift car hit an autorickshaw before ploughing into people walking along the roadside.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO