Clash in Nagaland village leaves 26 hurt; houses, vehicles torched

22:39

The incident happened at Moava village in the Medziphema sub-division in the morning, they said.





"The situation is presently under control. Security forces have been deployed, and normal traffic movement has been restored. The public is advised to maintain peace and not to take the law into their own hands," a police spokesperson said.





According to the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), the apex tribal body of traditional landholders and inhabitants, tensions had been simmering for the past few years over allegations that land buyers were being prevented from undertaking construction and agricultural activities in Moava and adjoining areas, while illegal structures were being raised on some of these plots.





The CPO stated that it had served a formal notice to the village headman on December 2, setting a December 25 deadline for removal of alleged illegal constructions on private land, warning that encroachments would not be tolerated.





However, it claimed that the notice was ignored and construction activities continued.





CPO president Zhato Kimho said leaders of the organisation visited Moava village to discuss the issue with the village headman and chairman.





However, they were allegedly prevented by a mob of around 70-80 people. -- PTI

At least 26 people were injured in a clash triggered by a protracted land dispute in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Friday, the police said.