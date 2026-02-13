CDS on why Nehru wanted Panchsheel Agreement with China

16:32





"On independence, the British left, and it was for India actually to decide where a front is. Nehru probably knew that we had something, as the McMahon Line in the east, and we had some kind of a claim in the Ladakh area, but it was not here. So that's why he wanted to go in for a Panchsheel agreement, probably," the CDS said.





General Chauhan said, "And for the Chinese also. When they had kind of liberated Tibet, they had moved into Lhasa. they had moved into Xinjiang. This particular area was extreme at both ends."





"So this area assumed some kind of priority. So they wanted stability, probably in this particular region... Independent India was keen to build a good relationship with China... In 1954, India recognised Tibet as part of China. Both countries signed the Panchsheel Agreement," he said.





"With this, India assumed that it had settled its border, the northern border, the only area which we assumed that was not settled, through a formal kind of a treaty," he said. The CDS was delivering the keynote address at the Bharat Himalayan Strategy Forum at Lok Bhavan in Dehradun focusing on the concepts of frontiers, borders, and the historical connectivity of the "Middle Sector."





Furthermore, General Chauhan explained the distinction between borders and frontiers, noting that while borders are clearly defined political and legal boundaries between nations, frontiers are broader, rugged zones shaped by customs, traditions, and historical interactions among civilisations. -- ANI

