HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Black Friday sell: Sensex crashes over 1000 points

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
16:45
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled more than 1 per cent on Friday due to across-the-board selloff, especially in metal, IT and commodity stocks, tracking sluggish global markets.

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 82,626.76. During the day, the benchmark tanked 1,140.37 points, or 1.36 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 82,534.55. The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 336.10 points, or 1.30 per cent, to settle at 25,471.10. In the intraday trade, it slumped 362.9 points, or 1.4 per cent, to hit a low of 25,444.30. 

Among the Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, Titan, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies were the major laggards. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the only gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM dials B'desh: 'Delighted to speak with Tarique Rahman'
LIVE! PM dials B'desh: 'Delighted to speak with Tarique Rahman'

Modi moves to new PMO, Seva Teerth; takes 1st decision on...
Modi moves to new PMO, Seva Teerth; takes 1st decision on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, which will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, marking a shift towards modernizing India's...

BNP wins Bangladesh polls; Tarique Rahman set to become PM
BNP wins Bangladesh polls; Tarique Rahman set to become PM

If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins, Tarique Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 36 years.

BNP's Hindu leader wins; Jamaat's lone Hindu candidate loses
BNP's Hindu leader wins; Jamaat's lone Hindu candidate loses

BNP's Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured a victory in Dhaka-3 constituency.

Father of Indian girl killed in US dies before $29mn settlement
Father of Indian girl killed in US dies before $29mn settlement

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian student killed in a US police crash, faces another tragedy as her father dies just before a USD 29 million compensation deal is announced.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO