Biker death case: Delhi court seeks fresh status report

Fri, 13 February 2026
18:32
A Delhi court on Friday directed the investigating officer in the case related to the death of a 25-year-old biker, who was killed after falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, to apprise the court about the status of the probe on the next date of hearing.

On the intervening night of February 5-6, Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi's Janakpuri.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harjot Singh Aujla, who was hearing an application filed by the victim's counsel seeking a status report and monitoring of the investigation, issued a fresh order to the SHO of the Janakpuri police station.

"Fresh notice be issued to SHO, PS Janakpuri, to apprise the court about the status of investigation on the next date of hearing, i.e., February 20, at 2 pm," the judge said.

Representing the victim, advocate Mahavir Singh Faraswan and his co-associates, advocates Aastha Chaturvedi, Pooja Sharma and Tushar Dagar, argued that there is a possibility that CCTV footage and other evidence could be tampered with, so they must be protected.

The arguments followed after the investigating officer (IO) filed a detailed status report before the court in connection with the FIR lodged in the case. 

On February 10, the court asked for a detailed investigation report in the case.

Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries.

So far, two arrests have been made in the case, while three DJB officials have been suspended. Delhi Police has arrested a sub-contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, and a labourer, Yogesh, who have been sent to judicial custody.

The sub-contractor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly withholding information that a biker had fallen into the pit, delaying police and emergency response.

The 23-year-old labourer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly not informing police or emergency authorities about the incident and misleading the victim's family when they came inquiring about him.  -- PTI

