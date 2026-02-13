Are you the journalist Rediff is looking for?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fri, 13 February 2026
Yes, if you have:

Sound knowledge of news and political developments OR of movies -- Hindi, regional and Hollywood -- OR of the world of business and finance.

That's right, we are looking for journalist, and these are the requirements.

You are an able copy editor with an acute news sense, possess quick, impeccable rewrite skills. Speed is of essence.

Must possess ability to work under tight deadlines and to withstand high-pressure situations.

Must have an active online media presence, with expertise in tracking and spotting social media trends as they happen and are able to transform them into readable bytes.

Ability to write/rewrite articles, including original features as well as spin off quick tabletop stuff.

And of course, you must be a team player, a can-do personality.

There are a few other requirements too.

A Bachelor's degree will help. Diploma in journalism won't hurt either.

Experience of working on the desk of a daily newspaper, news website, or news TV surely counts.

Needless to say, strong command over English language is a must.

Self-motivation, proactive work ethic, willingness to go beyond duty hours are a given.

So, if this describes you, or anyone else you know, touch base with us.

At: editorialjobs@rediffmail.com

