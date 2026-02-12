HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
You must return: Court reprimands Vijay Mallya

Thu, 12 February 2026
15:19
The Bombay High Court on Thursday reprimanded fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, saying that he cannot seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings.

The court gave Mallya a final chance to clarify if he intends to return to India. Mallya's petition challenges the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the declaration of his fugitiveness. A bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrashekhar was hearing Vijay Mallya's petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the proceedings declaring him a fugitive. The bench stated that it was inclined to record that Mallya was evading the court's jurisdiction and therefore could not expect relief in his petition. 

The court said, "You must return. If you do not return, we cannot hear your petition. You are evading the court process, so you can't seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings. Nevertheless, in fairness, we are not dismissing the case and are giving you another chance." The court adjourned the case until next week. -- ANI

