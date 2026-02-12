HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman kills self after mother scolds her over mobile phone use in Jharkhand

Thu, 12 February 2026
Share:
22:52
image
A 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday, the police said.

According to police, the woman allegedly took the drastic step after her mother scolded her for remaining glued to her cellphone.

The incident took place at Bhagtola within Chhipadohar police station limits.

"According to the statement of the woman's mother, the victim was addicted to her smartphone, and she had scolded her for this. Thereafter, the woman left home. When her family went to check on her later, she was found hanging from a tree," Chhipadohar police station in-charge Kishor Munda said.

Munda said the woman hanged herself with the help of a scarf.                 

Sub-inspector Vikashendu Tripathi, who went to the village for investigation, said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.                 

"But, we are probing it from all possible angles," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia
T20 WC: Hardik, Kishan star as India thrash Namibia

India crushed Namibia by 93 runs in the T20 World Cup, powered by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, but concerns remain ahead of the Pakistan clash.

LIVE! Fire breaks out in Naval Dockyard building in Mumbai
LIVE! Fire breaks out in Naval Dockyard building in Mumbai

Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?
Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?

Abhishek Sharma remains a doubtful starter for India's massive T20 World Cup group game against Pakistan, after recovering from a stomach infection and missing training and the match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday.

No one can 'touch' Aravalli: SC halts jungle safari project
No one can 'touch' Aravalli: SC halts jungle safari project

The Supreme Court has halted Haryana's jungle safari project in the Aravalli range until experts clarify the definition of 'Aravalli range,' citing concerns about environmental protection and potential damage to the eco-fragile area.

'FIR or privilege motion, I will fight for farmers': Rahul Gandhi
'FIR or privilege motion, I will fight for farmers': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'anti-farmer' and 'selling' the country through the India-US interim trade deal, vowing to stand strongly with farmers.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO