Woman dies after being hit by 'drunk' cop in Ambala

Thu, 12 February 2026
11:02
A 25-year-old woman died in a road accident in Haryana's Ambala after she was allegedly hit by a police officer who was reportedly driving under the influence, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Nikita, according to initial information. 

Her body was brought to the Civil Hospital late on Tuesday night. Visuals of the police officer who allegedly ran over a woman in a Haryana road accident. 

Speaking to reporters, Dr DD Pandey, Civil Hospital, Ambala, said, "We received the body of a 25-year-old girl at around 9:30 PM last night. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary. The police are conducting an investigation."

Eyewitness Ravinder Singh, an e-rickshaw driver, alleged that a speeding car driven by a police officer struck his e-rickshaw. "I was coming from Ambala Cantt with four passengers in the e-rickshaw... A speeding car driven by a police officer hit our e-rickshaw, and a girl fell from it. After that, the police officer ran over the girl. When she was brought to the hospital, she was declared dead. The police officer was drunk," Singh added. 

The victim's brother, Mayank, also alleged that the police officer was intoxicated. "My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nitika, and she works in Gurugram... A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister," he said. -- ANI

