Why a BJP MP filed notice to end Rahul's Parl membership

Thu, 12 February 2026
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has given a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. 

Speaking to PTI videos in Parliament House complex, Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how Gandhi visits foreign countries joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and "colludes" with anti-India elements. 

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion. "No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where in I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces," Dubey alleged. PTI

