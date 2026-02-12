Violence mars Bangladesh polls, 32% voting till noon

13:51

The Election Commission reported that 32.88 per cent of votes had been cast across 32,000 polling centres nationwide by 12 noon during the election.





The update was shared at a briefing at 12:45pm on Thursday. EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said voting was continuing in all centres despite isolated incidents in different parts of the country, The Dhaka Tribune reported.





"So far, voting has not been suspended in any polling centre. There is no alarming situation," he told reporters. The voting started in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am (local time) and will continue until 4:30 pm. The counting of votes is expected to begin shortly after the voting concludes. Voting in one constituency has been cancelled due to the death of a candidate.





The 13th parliamentary elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package. The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements, deploying nearly 1 million security personnel -- the largest-ever in the country's electoral history.





The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' interim government last year disbanded the Awami League and barred it from contesting the polls. Meanwhile, there have been reports of electoral violence from multiple places.





In Gopalganj, three persons, including a 13-year-old girl, have been injured in an alleged hand bomb attack at a polling station, BDnews24 reported. The blast occurred around 9am on Thursday at the Reshma International School centre at Nichupara. Two members of the Ansar, a paramilitary auxiliary force responsible for election security, were among those hurt. The injured have been taken to hospital. -- PTI

