Tobacco baron's son arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini crash

Thu, 12 February 2026
10:25
Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week, the police chief said. 

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that the 35-year-old would be produced in a court. "He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour," he said. A Lamborghini Revuelto -- an Italian luxury sports car worth over Rs 10 crore --" rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday. 

Mohd Taufeeq, 18, an e-rickshaw driver injured in the crash, lodged a complaint in the matter. However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action. 

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The police, however, rejected the claim, maintaining that evidence collected during the investigation clearly established that Shivam Mishra was driving the car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles on the busy stretch. PTI

