T20 WC: Netherlands look to stay alive

17:11





Having lost their tournament-opener against Pakistan narrowly, the Dutch bounced back in commanding fashion against Namibia in their previous outing. Chasing 157, they sealed a seven-wicket win with two overs to spare to stay in contention for a berth in the next stage. -- PTI

Netherlands will look to blend batting explosiveness and bowling discipline for a victory against the dangerous United States of America, essential to keep their T20 World Cup Super Eights hopes alive during a Group A match here on Friday.