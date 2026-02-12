T20 WC: Marsh's fitness a worry as Australia eye win over Zimbabwe

Skipper Mitchell Marsh's fitness will be watched closely as an injury-hit Australia try to ward off a tricky Zimbabwe and move closer to the Super Eights in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Friday.
Marsh missed his side's big win over Ireland on Wednesday with an internal testicular bleeding and, according to Cricket Australia, the all-rounder will require a considerable period of rest before returning to action.
Steve Smith has joined the squad as his cover, but the absence of Marsh did not feel in Australia's 67-run romp here as they produced an all-round effort against the Irish. Without any of the batters making a fifty, they posted a strong 180-plus total before pacer Nathan Ellis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa shared eight wickets among them to give their side two full points. -- PTI