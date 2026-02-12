T20 WC: Marsh's fitness a worry as Australia eye win over Zimbabwe

17:13





Marsh missed his side's big win over Ireland on Wednesday with an internal testicular bleeding and, according to Cricket Australia, the all-rounder will require a considerable period of rest before returning to action.





Steve Smith has joined the squad as his cover, but the absence of Marsh did not feel in Australia's 67-run romp here as they produced an all-round effort against the Irish. Without any of the batters making a fifty, they posted a strong 180-plus total before pacer Nathan Ellis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa shared eight wickets among them to give their side two full points. -- PTI

Skipper Mitchell Marsh's fitness will be watched closely as an injury-hit Australia try to ward off a tricky Zimbabwe and move closer to the Super Eights in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Friday.