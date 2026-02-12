HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Say what you want, Shivam drove Lamborghini: Police

Thu, 12 February 2026
12:00
The alleged accused Shivam Mishra in the Lamborghini car accident case in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday, four days after the luxury vehicle rammed into multiple vehicles, leaving one person injured. 

Mishra was taken into custody from a hospital, Uttar Pradesh police said. Speaking to ANI, DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that the investigation has established that Mishra was driving the car at the time of the accident. 

"We got information that he (Shivam Mishra) is in Kanpur. Five teams were formed, and we have arrested him, and he has been presented in court. In the investigation, it has been found that during the accident, Shivam Mishra was driving the car," he said. 

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on February 8 afternoon when the Lamborghini hit an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle, and later crashed into a pole. Eyewitnesses had claimed that the car was being driven at a high speed at the time of the incident.

Yesterday, the driver of Shivam Mishra admitted that he was driving the Lamborghini, which rammed into an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle and then a pole in Kanpur, leaving one person injured. 

Driver, Mohan said that Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him and had a seizure and fell on him. When asked if Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him when he (Mohan) was driving the car, driver Mohan said, "...Yes. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me. I was there (at the spot). I was there on the day the accident happened. The bouncer pulled me out (of the car)." 

Mishra's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, said the driver had submitted an affidavit accepting responsibility for the accident. "The injured and the plaintiff in the case reached a settlement and have received all the compensation, and after receiving it, he has written a line below that he does not want any action in this case. Now that he has received the compensation, he does not want any action. After this, who can make a better plea than him? He himself has identified the driver," Narendra Kumar Yadav said. 

However, earlier, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that Shivam Mishra's name has been mentioned in the FIR. Raghubir Lal clarified that Shivam Mishra is considered the driver based on the evidence collected so far, including CCTV footage. 

"When Shivam's name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam, so they can keep saying anything. We have CCTV footage. His name has been included in the FIR," he said. -- PTI

