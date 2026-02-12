HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 17 paise to close at 90.61 against US dollar

Thu, 12 February 2026
The rupee appreciated 17 paise to settle for the day at 90.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as foreign fund investments lifted investor sentiments.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, while not massive, provided a psychological anchor.

Moreover, the RBI has been quietly ensuring that liquidity remains abundant in the banking system, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.55 against the US dollar, and touched an intraday high of 90.40 and a low of 90.65 during the day.

At the end of the trading session on Thursday, the domestic unit was quoted at 90.61 (provisional), higher by 17 paise over its previous close.

