Remembering Sarla Maheshwari

13:58





Sarla Maheshwari was a popular anchor on Doordarshan in the 1970s and 1980s and was one of the first news anchors who read news live on Indian television. She started her career with Doordarsan in 1976 as a news announcer and worked with Doordarshan till 1984 as a news anchor, and then moved to the UK, where she was a news reader with BBC till 1986. She rejoined Doordarshan in 1988 after she moved back to India.

Lawyer Sanjay Hegde pays tribute to Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari who passed away today. She was 71. "The passing of a gentle era of Doordarshan News. I remember my sister and me, looking forward to her reading of the Hindi news," Hegde writes.