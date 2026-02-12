HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul Gandhi recklessly names, defames anyone: BJP MP

Thu, 12 February 2026
Share:
12:50
image
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rekha Sharma on Thursday hit out at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi accusing him of recklessly defaming people. As Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced to move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, Sharma termed it a "good move." 

"The way he ( LoP Rahul Gandhi) is disrupting the House... He recklessly names anyone and defames anyone... A privilege motion against him is a good move," Rekha Sharma told ANI. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi questioned why industrialist Anil Ambani was not in jail, alleging that his name appeared in the Epstein-related files. He alleged that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-US nuclear deal and "no PM would do what has happened in terms of "data, farmers, energy security and defence". 

"I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defence. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. 

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements". He said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has made baseless and false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi recklessly names, defames anyone: BJP MP
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi recklessly names, defames anyone: BJP MP

Shivam Mishra, tobacco baron's son, held in Lamborghini crash
Shivam Mishra, tobacco baron's son, held in Lamborghini crash

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Family of Jaahnavi Kandula killed by US cop to get settlement
Family of Jaahnavi Kandula killed by US cop to get settlement

Seattle city Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement that Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family.

How C-60 Broke The Back of Naxalism In Gadchiroli
How C-60 Broke The Back of Naxalism In Gadchiroli

Once the might of the Indian establishment turned completely against the Maoists, there was no way they could survive -- either in Gadchiroli or anywhere else, points out M R Narayan Swamy.

Bangladesh-BCCI tensions could end at India-Pakistan clash
Bangladesh-BCCI tensions could end at India-Pakistan clash

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam will attend the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, hoping to resolve tensions with the BCCI following recent disputes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO