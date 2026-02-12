HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
People of Bangladesh waiting for this day: BNP Chairman

Thu, 12 February 2026
10:34
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Tarique Rahman on Thursday said that the country had been waiting for the election day to exercise their right to vote. 

He made the remarks after casting his vote at the Gulshan Model High School and College in Gulshan-2. "I have exercised my constitutional right to vote. For more than a decade, the people of Bangladesh have been waiting for this day." He added, "I have not yet received updates from across the country, but last night we received reports of some undesirable incidents from different areas, which were unexpected. We firmly believe that law enforcement agencies acted strictly to suppress these incidents, as we saw on television until late at night and early this morning. Personally, I strongly believe that if people across Bangladesh come out throughout the day and exercise their right to vote, any conspiracy can be thwarted. I am hopeful -- firmly hopeful." 

The BNP was banned from contesting the last election in Bangladesh and Rahman had been living in exile prior to his return to the country last year. Rahman said his party would work towards women empowerment once they form the government. He also called people to come out and vote in large numbers as the country goes into the 13th parliamentary elections.

Speaking about women, he said that BNP's manifesto talks about women empowerment. "Half of Bangladesh's population is women. We cannot move forward by leaving this half behind. In our manifesto and on various occasions, we have spoken about valuing and empowering women. If we are able to form the government, InshaAllah, we will begin working on this from the very first day." -- ANI

