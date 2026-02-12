Outbound FDI Moderated To $3.42 Billion In January

08:56

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) was marginally down at $3.42 billion in January 2026 from $3.44 billion in the same month last year.





Sequentially, it was down from $4.07 billion in December 2025, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).





Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.52 billion in January from $1.75 billion a year ago. However, it was lower than $1.98 billion in December 2025.





Debt (loans) rose to $461.94 million in January this year from $316.46 million in the same month last year. However, it was lower than $565.32 million recorded in December 2025.





Guarantees for overseas units were up at $1.43 billion in January from $1.37 billion a year ago and lower than $1.57 billion in December 2025.





The data on key investment by companies showed Interglobe Aviation Ltd has committed an equity infusion of $188.63 million in its wholly owned subsidiary Interglobe Aviation Financial Service in IFSC GIFT CITY. Apart from the equity investment, the company has also committed loans worth $ 48.64 million and guarantees worth $ 65.57 million.





Kiri Industries Ltd infused $167. 47 million in the form of equity for its wholly-owned subsidiary Claronex Holdings Pte Ltd.





Varun Beverages has committed $167.85 million for guarantees for its joint venture in South America -- The Beverage Company Proprietary Ltd.





Another entity Sanmar Group International Ltd has committed $129.45 million for its wholly-owned subsidiary in Switzerland -- Sanmar Overseas Investments OG.





-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard