No major impact on normal life due to one-day nationwide strike call

14:53





According to reports, a mixed response was seen in states including Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Normal life was affected in Odisha due to a 12-hour nationwide agitation, as per reports. Public transport, markets, educational institutions, and business establishments were affected as major roads, including national and state highways, were blocked. -- PTI

Normal life largely remained unaffected by the strike call given by a joint forum of central trade unions across the country on Thursday to protest against the alleged "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government".