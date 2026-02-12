HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No major impact on normal life due to one-day nationwide strike call

Thu, 12 February 2026
14:53
Normal life largely remained unaffected by the strike call given by a joint forum of central trade unions across the country on Thursday to protest against the alleged "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government". 

According to reports, a mixed response was seen in states including Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Normal life was affected in Odisha due to a 12-hour nationwide agitation, as per reports. Public transport, markets, educational institutions, and business establishments were affected as major roads, including national and state highways, were blocked. -- PTI

LIVE! Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron's son gets bail
Hindu man found dead in B'desh with hands, feet tied
A young Hindu tea garden worker was found murdered in Bangladesh, raising concerns amid upcoming parliamentary elections and a series of attacks against the Hindu community.

Family of Indian girl killed by US cop to get $29mn settlement
Seattle city Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement that Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family.

India Faces Russian Oil Squeeze After US Deal
Replacing over a third of India's oil imports at competitive rates is going to be a challenge, said traders from State refiners, even though some progress was made in the last two months.

Jamiat slams order on mandatory Vande Mataram singing
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has criticized the central government's directive mandating the singing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram at official functions, alleging it violates religious freedom.

