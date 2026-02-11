Mumbai Mayor vows to remove illegal Bangladeshi hawkers

00:34

Newly anointed Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday said removing illegal Bangladeshi hawkers who have encroached upon footpaths, strengthening healthcare, and improving solid waste management will be her key focus areas.





In her maiden speech after taking charge as the 78th mayor of the city, Tawde said she would mobilise additional funds to support patients from the economically weaker sections.





Addressing the BMC general body meeting, Tawde, who became the eighth woman to hold the coveted post, said she is committed to making the city safer, cleaner, more developed, and beautiful.





To provide corruption-free administration, Tawde said she would promote the use of digital systems and artificial intelligence (AI).





On waste management, the mayor said efforts would be made to ensure the segregation and decentralised processing of wet and dry waste at the ward level to reduce transportation costs and ease the burden on dumping grounds.





She also appealed to various organisations to deposit funds earmarked for felicitation programmes into the Mayor's Relief Fund. Tawde said the money could be used to provide financial assistance to poor patients suffering from critical illnesses.





Emphasising big-ticket infrastructure projects like concretisation and water augmentation plans involving Gargai, Pinjal, and Damanganga dams, Tawde said that four underground floodwater tanks will be constructed as a flood mitigation measure.





Addressing a press conference after assuming the charge at the BMC headquarters, Tawde said she would push the long-pending proposal to integrate Rajawadi and other hospitals in the eastern suburbs to establish a medical college.





She noted that budgetary provisions had been made earlier, but they were not implemented.





Tawde said footpaths are no longer available for 'original Mumbaikars' and taxpayers as illegal Bangladeshi hawkers have encroached upon them.





"My first meeting with the administration will be on this issue. My letters have already been dispatched to the concerned departments," Tawde said, adding that illegal Bangladeshi hawkers would be identified and removed after verification of documents such as Aadhaar cards.





Conducting surprise checks on roads, lanes, hospitals, and schools for actual assessment will be part of her workstyle.





Tawde expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party for choosing a grassroots activist like her for the mayor's post after the seat got reserved for women from the general category.





She added that Mumbaikars have high expectations from the new leadership and that BMC corporators would work as servants of the citizens.





"The mayoral post is a big responsibility, and I will work as a servant of Mumbai," Tawde added.





She also said she would spend most of her time among the people, except when conducting civic body meetings.





"As Mayor, I will conduct the proceedings of the civic body in a fair manner. Maintaining the dignity of the House is the responsibility of all corporators, including me," she said.





Tawde added that she is sensitive to women's issues and will pay special attention to addressing them in Mumbai. -- PTI