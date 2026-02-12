LS adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP's remarks on Rahul

21:26





His remarks triggered an uproar from the opposition benches forcing TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, to adjourn the proceedings for the day.





This was the second adjournment of the Lok Sabha during the day. During Question Hour, the House was adjourned till noon as the opposition members raised slogans against the India-US interim trade agreement and the four labour codes.





Separately, Dubey told PTI Videos outside the Parliament complex that he has given a notice to initiate a "substantive motion" against Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.





Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how the leader of the opposition (LoP) visits foreign countries joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID and Ford Foundation, and "colludes" with anti-India elements.





A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.





"No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where in I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces," Dubey alleged. -- PTI

