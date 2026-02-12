HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lathmar Holi preparations in full swing in UP's Barsana

Thu, 12 February 2026
21:01
File image
File image
Preparations are in full swing for the world-famous 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana here, with district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh on Thursday reviewing the arrangements and directing officials to complete all pending works timely.

According to the centuries-old tradition, 'Lathmar Holi' will be celebrated in Barsana on Phalgun Shukla Navami (February 25) this year.

A similar celebration will take place in Nandgaon on Dashami (February 26), while Rangbharni Ekadashi will be celebrated with fervour at the Thakur Banke Bihari temple and other temples in Vrindavan on Phalgun Shukla Ekadashi.

Ahead of 'Lathmar Holi', the tradition of 'Laddumar Holi' in Barsana has gained increasing popularity. 

As part of the ritual, priests from Nandgaon visit Barsana to extend an invitation for Holi celebrations, and the temple servitors welcome them by offering sweets in a playful manner.

District magistrate Singh, accompanied by a team of officials, conducted an inspection of the fair area, main routes and the Ladli Ji temple premises, focusing on crowd management, barricading and movement of devotees.

He directed officials of all concerned departments to immediately repair dilapidated roads leading to the fair area and ensure cleanliness in the narrow lanes and around the ponds of Barsana.

Instructions were also issued to complete lighting arrangements and temporary electricity connections well in advance.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring adequate arrangements for safe drinking water and temporary medical camps for devotees. -- PTI

