Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron's son gets bail

15:53

Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, on Thursday claimed that his client has been wrongly arrested by the police in connection with the Lamborghini car accident case in Kanpur, asserting that Mishra was not driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.





"He (Shivam Mishra) has been wrongly arrested by the police. He was not driving the car," Yadav told ANI. The alleged accused Shivam Mishra in the Lamborghini car accident case in Kanpur was arrested today, four days after the luxury vehicle rammed into multiple vehicles, leaving one person injured.





However, DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that the investigation has established that Mishra was driving the car at the time of the accident. "We got information that he (Shivam Mishra) is in Kanpur. Five teams were formed, and we have arrested him, and he has been presented in court. In the investigation, it has been found that during the accident, Shivam Mishra was driving the car," he said.

Tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra gets bail from Kanpur court.