Kerala HC stays liquor company contest seeking logo, name for new brandy

Thu, 12 February 2026
21:50
The Kerala high court on Thursday stayed a contest announced by Malabar Distilleries seeking a name and logo for its upcoming brand of brandy.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M issued the interim order on two separate pleas moved by Kollam-resident M M Sanjeev Kumar and Kottayam-native Chinthu Kurian Joy opposing the contest which carried a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The petitioners have contended that if the contest was permitted it would set a bad precedent and claimed that it was in violation of the Abkari Act provisions.

The Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation, BEVCO, told the court that the contest advertisement under challenge was issued by Malabar Distilleries Ltd.

BEVCO claimed that it has no role in the matter.

The two petitions have been listed for hearing on March 12. -- PTI

