HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo Prepared To Implement FDTL Rules: DGCA

Thu, 12 February 2026
Share:
08:52
image
IndiGo has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it is fully prepared to implement the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules from Wednesday, following the expiry of a one-time temporary exemption granted to the airline after its operational meltdown in December.

'IndiGo has further stated that all necessary operational, rostering, and monitoring arrangements are being put in place to ensure full compliance with the approved FDTL scheme with effect from February 11,' the regulator said in a statement.

The DGCA said IndiGo was granted a one-time temporary exemption on December 5, from provisions under Para 3.11 and Para 6.1.4 of revised FDTL rules, which fully came into effect from November 2025.

Para 3.11 defines what counts as 'night duty' under the FDTL rules. If a pilot's duty period touches any time between midnight and 6 am, it is treated as night duty. 

Once a duty is classified as night duty, stricter fatigue limits automatically apply. Para 6.1.4 sets those tighter limits -- it caps how long a pilot can be on duty, how many hours they can actually fly, and how many landings they can carry out during such a shift -- to reduce the risk of fatigue during late-night and early-morning operations.

By granting a temporary exemption from these provisions, the regulator had effectively allowed the airline to schedule certain duties without being bound by the stricter night-duty classification and limits for a defined period.

The exemption was valid up to February 10, and was granted because the airline cancelled thousands of flights early December due to lack of sufficient pilots to implement the revised FDTL norms. The regulator said the relaxation was aimed at stabilising flight operations and safeguarding passenger safety and interest.

FDTL norms regulate the maximum hours pilots and cabin crew can work, including flight time and standby duty, and specify mandatory rest periods in order to minimise fatigue and maintain operational safety.

According to the DGCA, the exemptions were granted subject to specific conditions. These included submission of hourly flight operations data to the regulator and weekly or fortnightly reports on operational performance.

During the validity of the exemptions, IndiGos flight operations were closely monitored through periodic review meetings with the DGCA. Officers of the regulator were also deployed at various airports to oversee passenger handling and address inconvenience faced by travellers.

In addition, flight operations inspectors (FOIs) -- DGCA officials responsible for checking airlines' compliance with operational safety norms -- were positioned at IndiGo's Operations Control Centre for real-time monitoring of flight operations, ensuring continuous regulatory oversight during the exemption period.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bangladesh votes 18 months after Hasina's ouster
LIVE! Bangladesh votes 18 months after Hasina's ouster

8 To 1 Trump Won't Start A Gulf War
8 To 1 Trump Won't Start A Gulf War

The threat of wars hovers over the negotiations in Oman, but the good part is that Trump called the talks to be 'very good' and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian responded that they 'constitute a step forward', points out Ambassador M K...

Will move privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi: Rijiju
Will move privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi: Rijiju

Rijiju, however, did not specify when and who will give notice for privilege motion against Gandhi. It is believed that someone from treasury benches in the Lok Sabha will do so.

Rajnath May Approve Rs 2.70 Trillion Rafales Today
Rajnath May Approve Rs 2.70 Trillion Rafales Today

If approved, the fighters would help the IAF to build its reducing squadrons, especially after the MiG-21 was decommissioned last year.

'Modi didn't say India will stop buying Russian oil'
'Modi didn't say India will stop buying Russian oil'

Lavrov's comments came two days after Russia accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of 'coercive' measures, including tariffs, sanctions and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO