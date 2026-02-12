HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In a first, IAF to train UK's Royal Air Force pilots

Thu, 12 February 2026
Share:
20:53
File image of a Royal Air Force Typhoon and an Indian Air Force Su30-MKI during a joint exercise./Courtesy Royal Air Force
File image of a Royal Air Force Typhoon and an Indian Air Force Su30-MKI during a joint exercise./Courtesy Royal Air Force
For the first time, the Indian Air Force is set to train pilots of the UK's Royal Air Force under a new initiative.

The decision was taken at the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks held on Thursday in New Delhi.

"Under the latest agreement, the Indian Air Force will deploy three Qualified Flight Instructors (QFI) to Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley in the UK -- the training base for British fast jet pilots," a British readout said.

"This marks the first time that Indian QFIs will impart fast jet training to British pilots at RAF Valley. The deployment will be initially for a period of two years," it said.

The development closely follows the first-time deployment in January this year of an Indian Air Force officer as an instructor to the Royal Air Force College Cranwell -- the air academy that trains the next generation of RAF officers.

The new initiative marked all three British military academies now hosting Indian officers as instructors from respective services, the readout noted.

"The signing of this Letter of Agreement is a significant step in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force," Air Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: India finish with 209/9 vs Namibia
T20 WC Updates: India finish with 209/9 vs Namibia

LIVE! In a first, IAF to train UK's Royal Air Force pilots
LIVE! In a first, IAF to train UK's Royal Air Force pilots

India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push
India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push

The Indian Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, a significant step towards bolstering the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The decision comes ahead of French President Emmanuel...

Counting underway after Bangladesh votes amid violence
Counting underway after Bangladesh votes amid violence

The voting for the 13th parliamentary elections was held along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra gets bail within hrs
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra gets bail within hrs

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO