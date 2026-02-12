I'm challenging BJP to reply to Rahul's speech: Venugopal

13:02





His remarks came after Union Minister Rijiju said yesterday that BJP members in the Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".





Responding to this, Venugopal said, "I am challenging them to reply to Rahul Gandhi's speech. LoP Rahul Gandhi raised the most pertinent issues during the speech yesterday. Nirmala Sitharaman did not answer his questions. Kiren Rijiju tweeted a video after the House was adjourned. How did he access the video of Parliament? The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has now become unparliamentary. His duty is to coordinate with the Opposition for the smooth functioning of Parliament, but he himself is doing all this."





Rijiju yesterday said Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has made useless and false allegations against the government and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation," he said.





"I have requested that Rahul Gandhi be called to the floor of the House to authenticate the points he has made. Rahul Gandhi has made useless and false allegations against the government, against the Prime Minister, saying that the Prime Minister has sold India and Indian interests. On what basis? He has made a serious allegation against Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice," he added.





Rijiju objected to Rahul Gandhi leaving the House after making his speech during the debate on Union Budget 2026-27. He said the BJP will counter the Congress leader's "lies". "Rahul Gandhi deliberately does this repeatedly after his speech, which normally is full of lies and allegations, he runs away, and he never sits to listen to the reply of the minister. It is very unfortunate that we don't have a very serious nature or a person with a serious character befitting the position of the leader of the opposition. Our party has taken a stand that we will counter Rahul Gandhi's lies outside, but inside the House, we will give a notice. Rahul Gandhi has promised that he will authenticate, but I know he cannot authenticate because he lied. He lied on the House," Rijiju said. -- PTI

Congress MP KC Venugopal has challenged the BJP to respond to yesterday's Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech criticising Nirmala Sitharaman for not answering his questions. He also accused Kiren Rijiju of accessing parliamentary footage improperly and termed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister's actions "unparliamentary."