I died for 40 minutes -- here's what it taught me about life

But working long hours during the pandemic in 2021, the ultra-fit father-of-two suffered a cardiac arrest aged 39.





What began as an unremarkable evening eating sausage and chips on the sofa ended with him collapsing unconscious.





Triggered by a hereditary condition, his heart stopped. Patrick was clinically dead for 40 minutes. His wife performed CPR, while his daughter and son, then nine and seven, ran to get help. Read more here.

Dying doesn't normally give a person new life - yet that is exactly what happened to Patrick Charnley.He was a high-flying corporate lawyer, who viewed downtime as "wasted time", restlessly pushing himself to success.