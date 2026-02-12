HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I died for 40 minutes -- here's what it taught me about life

Thu, 12 February 2026
13:46
Dying doesn't normally give a person new life - yet that is exactly what happened to Patrick Charnley.He was a high-flying corporate lawyer, who viewed downtime as "wasted time", restlessly pushing himself to success.

But working long hours during the pandemic in 2021, the ultra-fit father-of-two suffered a cardiac arrest aged 39.

What began as an unremarkable evening eating sausage and chips on the sofa ended with him collapsing unconscious.

Triggered by a hereditary condition, his heart stopped. Patrick was clinically dead for 40 minutes. His wife performed CPR, while his daughter and son, then nine and seven, ran to get help. Read more here.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Violence mars Bangladesh polls, 32% voting till noon

Family of Indian girl killed by US cop to get $29mn settlement

Seattle city Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement that Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family.

BJP MP files notice to disqualify Rahul from Parliament

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has initiated a 'substantive motion' against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ghooskhor Pandat: SC raps filmmaker Neeraj Pandey

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the title of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', questioning its potential to denigrate a section of society. Notices have been issued to relevant authorities.

Shivam Mishra, tobacco baron's son, held in Lamborghini crash

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

