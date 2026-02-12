Govt unlikely to move privilege motion against Rahul but...

14:29





This comes a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that BJP members in the Lok Sabha would move a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for "misleading the House and making baseless statements." He said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has made baseless and false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation," he said.





"I have requested that Rahul Gandhi be called to the floor of the House to authenticate the points he has made. Rahul Gandhi has made useless and false allegations against the government, against the Prime Minister, saying that the Prime Minister has sold India and Indian interests. On what basis? He has made a serious allegation against Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice," he added. -- ANI

The Centre will not move a privilege motion against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, though the words used in his speech delivered on Wednesday are likely to be expunged as the allegations made by him were not authenticated, sources said.