Goa nightclub fire: Court denies bail to Luthra brothers

19:42

A court in Goa on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, both owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire in December last year.





The fire broke out on December 6, 2025 at the nightclub in Arpora village in North Goa, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 50 people were injured in the incident.





A sessions court at Mapusa town in North Goa rejected the bail pleas of the Luthra brothers.





Talking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing the families of victims in the court, called the decision a victory of the kin of the victims who are fighting for justice.





"The court has rejected the bail applications filed by Luthra brothers, refusing to give them any respite," he said.





The Luthra brothers, who had fled to Thailand after the incident and were deported from that nation on December 17, are currently in North Goa's Colvale central jail.





Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, said the court rejected the application and a detailed order was awaited.





He said they are examining the future legal recourse, including the possibility of approaching the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court for bail. -- PTI