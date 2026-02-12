Canada, UAE aim to bounce back after heavy losses

17:07





Their campaigns got off to disappointing starts, with both sides suffering massive defeats. While Canada, which dominated the Americas Regional Final by winning all six matches, lost their opener to South Africa by 57 runs, UAE was handed a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Canada's lack of high-quality match exposure over the last four months was evident in their opener. The side was erratic against South Africa, taking some sharp catches but also spilling regulation chances and committing several misfields. -- PTI

Bogged down by heavy opening losses, Canada and the UAE would be eager to make amends when they take on each other in a Group D clash of the T20 World Cup here on Friday. Drawn into the "Group of Death" alongside three top-10 teams -- New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan -- both the UAE and Canada face a daunting and unlikely task of making the Super Eight stage.