HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Canada, UAE aim to bounce back after heavy losses

Thu, 12 February 2026
Share:
17:07
image
Bogged down by heavy opening losses, Canada and the UAE would be eager to make amends when they take on each other in a Group D clash of the T20 World Cup here on Friday. Drawn into the "Group of Death" alongside three top-10 teams -- New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan -- both the UAE and Canada face a daunting and unlikely task of making the Super Eight stage. 

Their campaigns got off to disappointing starts, with both sides suffering massive defeats. While Canada, which dominated the Americas Regional Final by winning all six matches, lost their opener to South Africa by 57 runs, UAE was handed a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Canada's lack of high-quality match exposure over the last four months was evident in their opener. The side was erratic against South Africa, taking some sharp catches but also spilling regulation chances and committing several misfields. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aarya 2.0: Drug family daughter key heroin supplier
LIVE! Aarya 2.0: Drug family daughter key heroin supplier

DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets

The Indian Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, a significant step towards bolstering the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The decision comes ahead of French President Emmanuel...

Mumbaikars will be forced to ride horses in future: HC
Mumbaikars will be forced to ride horses in future: HC

The Bombay High Court has voiced strong concerns over the increasing encroachments on public roads in Mumbai, criticizing the BMC for its apparent inaction and warning of future transportation challenges.

Modi to move to new office, PMO gets new address: Seva Teertha
Modi to move to new office, PMO gets new address: Seva Teertha

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area.

Hindu man found dead in B'desh with hands, feet tied
Hindu man found dead in B'desh with hands, feet tied

A young Hindu tea garden worker was found murdered in Bangladesh, raising concerns amid upcoming parliamentary elections and a series of attacks against the Hindu community.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO