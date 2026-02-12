HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Calcutta high court building gets new address after renaming of road

Thu, 12 February 2026
Share:
20:37
A view of the Calcutta high court./File image
A view of the Calcutta high court./File image
The over 150-year-old neo-Gothic Calcutta High Court building got a new postal address on Thursday, after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation changed the name of the road on which the edifice stands. 

The name of the road was changed from Esplanade Row (West) to Justice Radhabinod Pal Sarani. 

The oldest high court of the country will now have the address of 3, Justice Radhabinod Pal Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal, PIN - 700001, a notification by the high court's registrar general said. 

The neo-Gothic High Court building was constructed in 1872, ten years after the establishment of the court itself, according to its official website. 

The design, by then government architect Walter Granville, was loosely modelled on the 13th-century Cloth Hall at Ypres, Belgium, it said. 

Justice Radhabinod Pal (1886 - 1967) was an eminent Indian jurist, known for his lone dissenting judgment at the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, usually referred to as the Tokyo Trials, after World War II. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: India finish with 209/9 vs Namibia
T20 WC Updates: India finish with 209/9 vs Namibia

LIVE! In a first, IAF to train UK's Royal Air Force pilots
LIVE! In a first, IAF to train UK's Royal Air Force pilots

India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push
India to buy 114 Rafale jets in largest-ever arms push

The Indian Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, a significant step towards bolstering the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The decision comes ahead of French President Emmanuel...

Counting underway after Bangladesh votes amid violence
Counting underway after Bangladesh votes amid violence

The voting for the 13th parliamentary elections was held along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra gets bail within hrs
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra gets bail within hrs

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO