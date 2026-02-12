HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Birthday of a new Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus votes

Thu, 12 February 2026
Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus on Thursday cast his vote at a polling booth in Dhaka as the 13th national parliamentary elections and constitutional referendum got underway in the country. 

Yunus, who is leading the country's interim administration, described the election and referendum as a moment of national joy and renewal. 

"This is a day of great joy. Today is the birthday of a new Bangladesh. We will celebrate this birthday throughout the day," Yunus said on the elections that comes after a student-led uprising brought down former PM Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government nearly 18 months ago. 

"Through today's process, people have rejected the past. Whatever nightmarish past existed, we have completely discarded it. From today, at every step, we have gained the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh," he said. "Voting for a candidate is important, but the referendum is very important. The whole of Bangladesh will change," Yunus said.

"I feel very happy. This is a day of great joy for me. It is a day of great joy for everyone in Bangladesh. A day of liberation. The end of our nightmares and the beginning of new dreams, that is what today's process is for," Yunus said. He cast his ballot this morning at the Gulshan Model School and College polling station in Dhaka Yunus, who heads the interim government overseeing the poll, voted around 10:00 am (local time), joining millions of Bangladeshis participating in the country's first election in the wake of last year's political upheaval. 

The vote is widely seen as a pivotal step in restoring democratic governance after last year's uprising and changes in political leadership. Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. The steady turnout and orderly arrangements marked a significant day for voters eager to exercise their democratic rights. -- ANI

