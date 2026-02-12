Bangladesh votes amid uncertainty after historic political shift

11:39





The elections, described by observers as both a referendum and a general vote, are being closely watched at home and abroad for signals about the nation's democratic future. Senior political analyst Chris Blackburn, speaking to ANI, described the current period as transformative.





"Well, I think what we're seeing in Bangladesh, it's a historic sort of generational shift," he said. "We've seen obviously that Sheikh Hasina fell in 2024, but we've also seen the death of Khalid Aziz. He was a major figure in Bangladeshi politics."





With two towering personalities gone, he noted that what was once called the "Battle of the Begums" has effectively ended. "Two of these major figures, Shikha Seen and Khaleda Zia, are now out of the picture. What used to be known as the Battle of the Begums is now over and we're seeing like a new breed coming through," Chris said.





The 2024 "monsoon uprising," which he described as a "massive violent shift in Bangladesh's politics," has led to the current vote. "So I think everybody's eyes are on Bangladesh, hoping that these elections will be a new chapter."





However, concerns over security and fairness have already surfaced. Chris pointed to reports of intimidation and alleged financial misconduct. "We've seen Jamaat-e-Islami, the fundamentalist Islamic party in Bangladesh that is trying to sort of perceive and show itself as being a moderate or a moderating factor," he said, adding that "some of their leaders have been arrested and under allegations that they've been distributing cash." -- ANI

As voting gets underway across Bangladesh, the country finds itself at a pivotal moment following the dramatic political upheaval of 2024 that removed long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power.