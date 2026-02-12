Amarnath Yatra: Accident cover for Yatris, service providers raised to Rs 10 lakh

21:14





The decision was taken at the 50th board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said.





The Board also announced that the 'Pratham Pooja' for the 2026 pilgrimage will be performed on June 29 on the occasion of 'Jyeshtha Purnimaa'.





The formal commencement date for the Yatra will be finalised soon, the spokesman said.





Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country annually visit the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath, housing the naturally formed ice shivlingam.





The Yatra takes place from twin routes -- the traditional 48 km route from Pahalgam in Anantnag, and the 14 km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.





The Board approved the setting up of a laser and sound show dedicated to 'Baba Barfani', to be hosted in both Srinagar and Jammu, which will also serve as a cultural beacon, highlighting the rich spiritual history of the Union territory, the spokesman said.





The Board also gave its nod to various key measures and interventions to further enhance the spiritual experience and convenience of the devotees for the upcoming Yatra, the spokesman said.





The Board decided to enhance the accidental insurance cover for registered Yatris, service providers, officials, seasonal workers and 'pujaris' from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, other than discussing and approving various welfare measures for the SASB employees, the spokesman said. -- PTI

