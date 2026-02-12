$29m settlement for family of Indian student killed by cop in US

10:22

Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was traveling up to 119 kph in a 40-kph zone while responding to a drug overdose call. He had activated his emergency lights and had used his siren at intersections.





"Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family," City Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement Wednesday.





"Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community.' At the time of her death, Kandula was pursuing a master's degree in information systems at Northeastern University's Seattle campus. The family's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A notice of settlement was filed in King County Superior Court last Friday, with the agreement first reported by the local news site PubliCola. -- Agencies

The city of Seattle has agreed to pay USD 29 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was fatally struck by a speeding police vehicle in 2023.