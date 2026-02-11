Woman, kills teenage son with her lover's help

23:14

A woman and her lover have been arrested in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district for the murder of her 15-year-old son, police said on Wednesday.





The two strangled the boy to death with a rope after he saw the two in a compromising position, as they were scared that he would reveal the matter to others, Barharwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal told reporters.





The male accused is a cousin of the victim, he said, adding that a local court remanded the two to judicial custody.





According to the police officer, the crime came to light during an investigation into the suspicious death of a teenager, Ayush, on February 7.





After the murder, the duo dumped the body near a pond located behind the house.





"When the boy's father Hemant Sah returned home, his wife Meenu Devi fabricated a story, claiming that Ayush had stepped out to use the bathroom and had not returned. During a search by the family members and villagers, the boy's body was found," the police officer added.





He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.





While the family was preparing for the funeral, the police were alerted about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.





"Officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case of murder was registered. During the investigation, police pieced together the sequence of events through circumstantial evidence and sustained interrogation of the accused," Khandelwal said.





The inconsistencies in the woman's statements raised suspicion, ultimately leading to the revelation of the crime. -- PTI