HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman, kills teenage son with her lover's help

Wed, 11 February 2026
Share:
23:14
image
A woman and her lover have been arrested in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district for the murder of her 15-year-old son, police said on Wednesday.

The two strangled the boy to death with a rope after he saw the two in a compromising position, as they were scared that he would reveal the matter to others, Barharwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal told reporters.

The male accused is a cousin of the victim, he said, adding that a local court remanded the two to judicial custody.

According to the police officer, the crime came to light during an investigation into the suspicious death of a teenager, Ayush, on February 7.    

After the murder, the duo dumped the body near a pond located behind the house.

"When the boy's father Hemant Sah returned home, his wife Meenu Devi fabricated a story, claiming that Ayush had stepped out to use the bathroom and had not returned. During a search by the family members and villagers, the boy's body was found," the police officer added.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

While the family was preparing for the funeral, the police were alerted about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

"Officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case of murder was registered. During the investigation, police pieced together the sequence of events through circumstantial evidence and sustained interrogation of the accused," Khandelwal said.

The inconsistencies in the woman's statements raised suspicion, ultimately leading to the revelation of the crime. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA team visits Ajit Pawar plane crash site
LIVE! DGCA team visits Ajit Pawar plane crash site

'Koi mai ka laal...': FM's strong retort to Rahul's jibe
'Koi mai ka laal...': FM's strong retort to Rahul's jibe

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing them of compromising India's interests on the world stage and selling out farmers and the poor during their time in power.

Met Epstein 3-4 times: Puri reacts to Rahul's charges
Met Epstein 3-4 times: Puri reacts to Rahul's charges

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Epstein files' remark, and described the Rae Bareli MP's remarks as 'elements of buffoonery' and having 'entertainment value'.

Will seek to expunge Rahul's 'lies' from records: Govt
Will seek to expunge Rahul's 'lies' from records: Govt

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making false statements in the Lok Sabha and has announced that the ruling alliance will seek to have these statements expunged from the House records.

'Modi didn't say India will stop buying Russian oil'
'Modi didn't say India will stop buying Russian oil'

Lavrov's comments came two days after Russia accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of 'coercive' measures, including tariffs, sanctions and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO