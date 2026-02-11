HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will seek to expunge lies in Rahul Gandhi's speech: Rijiju

Wed, 11 February 2026
Share:
16:21
image
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha was "full of lies" and the ruling alliance will seek to expunge from the House records the "lies" he has spoken. 

Soon after Gandhi's speech during a debate on the Union Budget, Rijiju said the ruling alliance members will serve a notice before the chair seeking authentication of whatever the leader of opposition has spoken. "We will demand expunging of whatever lies Rahul Gandhi has spoken," he told reporters in New Delhi. 

Even though Gandhi has promised to authenticate what he has spoken, the minister said, "I know he cannot authenticate them because he lied. He lied in the House." 

Rijiju further alleged that the Congress leader often lies deliberately and then leaves the House, instead of sitting there to listen to the reply of the minister concerned. It was unfortunate, he said, that the country does not have a person with a serious nature befitting the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. 

"Our party has taken a stand that we will counter Rahul Gandhi's lies outside, but inside the House, a notice will be issued," he said. Rijiju said Gandhi has made a major allegation against Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice, which is a serious breach of privilege. "We will file the necessary notice with the speaker. 

The leader of the opposition did not make any useful substantive contribution to the budget discussion but only made some wild allegations," he said. The minister said he told Gandhi to be present in the House when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would reply to the budget discussion. "After his speech, he immediately went out of the House. The rule is that once a member delivers his speech, he cannot leave the House immediately," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will seek to expunge lies in Rahul Gandhi's speech: Rijiju
LIVE! Will seek to expunge lies in Rahul Gandhi's speech: Rijiju

Govt sold Bharat Mata. Are you not ashamed?: Rahul vs Centre
Govt sold Bharat Mata. Are you not ashamed?: Rahul vs Centre

Rahul Gandhi said that had an INDIA Bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told US President Donald Trump that he should treat India as an equal.

Baba held for killing 3 with poisoned 'ladoos' for 'dhanvarsha'
Baba held for killing 3 with poisoned 'ladoos' for 'dhanvarsha'

The police said Kamruddin convinced the three victims to perform a special "pooja" for 'dhanvarsha' and instructed them to arrange Rs 2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks for the ritual.

2 Super Overs! South Africa edge Afghanistan in a thriller
2 Super Overs! South Africa edge Afghanistan in a thriller

South Africa registered one of the most thrilling victories in T20 Internationals when they edged past Afghanistan in a tense finish in the second Super Over.

US removes X post that showed PoK, Aksai Chin part of India
US removes X post that showed PoK, Aksai Chin part of India

The US Trade Representative's office removed a social media post featuring a map of India that showed the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as the Aksai Chin region as part of Indian territory.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO