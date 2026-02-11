HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP man dies as spat over music at wedding function turns violent

Wed, 11 February 2026
A 24-year-old man died after an argument over playing loud music at a wedding function escalated into a violent clash at Harijanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Munib Chauhan. The incident took place on Tuesday night when a scuffle that broke out at a marriage function at Balchand's residence under the Sikriganj police station area.

According to police and eyewitnesses, an argument erupted between two groups over the volume of the DJ late at night.

The verbal spat soon turned into a physical altercation, during which Chauhan was critically injured and fell unconscious on the spot.

Family members and villagers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared his condition critical.

Despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries, plunging the wedding celebrations into mourning and triggering tension in the village.

On a complaint lodged by the victim's sister, Saroj Devi, police have registered an FIR against five persons, including three named accused.

Two suspects have been taken into custody for questioning, while teams have been formed to trace the others.

Additional SP (South) Dinesh Kumar said appropriate sections have been invoked and assured strict action against those involved.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.   -- PTI

