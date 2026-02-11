HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump kicked Epstein out because he was creep: WH Press Secy

Wed, 11 February 2026
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that U.S. President Donald Trump has been consistent and kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a "creep." 

While addressing her press briefing, Leavitt asserted that the release of Epstein files now shows the transparency Trump has. She said, "The president has always remained consistent and that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep. And unlike many other people who are named in these files, President Trump cut off his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and was honest and transparent about that for years and years. I think what the president has said all along has always remained true. The release of more than three million documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous, disgusting crimes just shows the level of transparency that this president and administration have committed to in bringing these files to light." -- ANI

